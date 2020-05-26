E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:38 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 26 May 2020

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

New figures reveal that Ipswich has the highest Covid-19 death rate in the area, while West Suffolk has been least affected by the virus.

Ipswich recorded 108 deaths from coronavirus up to Friday, May 15, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which covers those who have died in all settings, including hospitals and care homes.

This means the death rate in Ipswich stands at 78.9 per 100,000 people – almost double the rate of that for West Suffolk, which had 57 death - 31.8 per 100,000.

Of the 108 deaths in Ipswich, 68 were recorded at a hospital and 34 in care homes – after new data revealed that two thirds of the town’s care facilities had been hit a virus outbreak.

Revealed: More than 70% of Ipswich care homes hit by coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, East Suffolk also has a high Covid-19 death rate, with figures showing that 170 deaths were recorded in the local authority, a rate of 68.1 per 100,000.

Of the 170 deaths, 50 were recorded in care homes and 114 in hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere in Suffolk, Babergh recorded a death rate of 51.1 per 100,000 and Mid Suffolk 48.1.

More urbanised areas recorded higher mortality rates for the virus nationwide, although Norwich – which has a population 80,000 higher than Ipswich – recorded just 10.7 deaths per 100,000, the third-lowest in the UK.

Over the border in the north of Essex, the borough of Colchester has recorded 90 deaths and a rate of 46.2 per 100,000.

Overall, the ONS weekly figures which came out today, show there were 42,173 deaths which involved coronavirus up to May 15 (registered up to May 23) in England and Wales compared to the government’s daily figures of 31,944 at the same stage.

But the 3,810 deaths relating to coronavirus in the past week was the lowest number in the last six weeks – accounting for 26.1% of all deaths and 120 deaths fewer than the previous seven days.

The proportion of deaths occurring in care homes has also decreased to 30.6%, while deaths involving Covid-19 as a percentage of all deaths in care homes decreased to 37.2%.

For all our latest coronavirus coverage, see here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Tourists heed warnings to stay away from Suffolk coast on lockdown bank holiday

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Tourists heed warnings to stay away from Suffolk coast on lockdown bank holiday

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Angry constituents send MPs hundreds of letters about Cummings’ dash to Durham

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said some constituents had changed their view on Dominic Cummings' trip. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three more coronavirus-related deaths in region

Three more people have died with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Southwold Maize Maze could reopen by July, say owners

An aerial view of Southwold Maize Maze Picture: SOUTHWOLD MAIZE MAZE

Man in 40s airlifted to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a man was injured in a fall from height in Beccles. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA
Drive 24