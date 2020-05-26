Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

New figures reveal that Ipswich has the highest Covid-19 death rate in the area, while West Suffolk has been least affected by the virus.

Ipswich recorded 108 deaths from coronavirus up to Friday, May 15, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which covers those who have died in all settings, including hospitals and care homes.

This means the death rate in Ipswich stands at 78.9 per 100,000 people – almost double the rate of that for West Suffolk, which had 57 death - 31.8 per 100,000.

Of the 108 deaths in Ipswich, 68 were recorded at a hospital and 34 in care homes – after new data revealed that two thirds of the town’s care facilities had been hit a virus outbreak.

Meanwhile, East Suffolk also has a high Covid-19 death rate, with figures showing that 170 deaths were recorded in the local authority, a rate of 68.1 per 100,000.

Of the 170 deaths, 50 were recorded in care homes and 114 in hospital.

Elsewhere in Suffolk, Babergh recorded a death rate of 51.1 per 100,000 and Mid Suffolk 48.1.

More urbanised areas recorded higher mortality rates for the virus nationwide, although Norwich – which has a population 80,000 higher than Ipswich – recorded just 10.7 deaths per 100,000, the third-lowest in the UK.

Over the border in the north of Essex, the borough of Colchester has recorded 90 deaths and a rate of 46.2 per 100,000.

Overall, the ONS weekly figures which came out today, show there were 42,173 deaths which involved coronavirus up to May 15 (registered up to May 23) in England and Wales compared to the government’s daily figures of 31,944 at the same stage.

But the 3,810 deaths relating to coronavirus in the past week was the lowest number in the last six weeks – accounting for 26.1% of all deaths and 120 deaths fewer than the previous seven days.

The proportion of deaths occurring in care homes has also decreased to 30.6%, while deaths involving Covid-19 as a percentage of all deaths in care homes decreased to 37.2%.

For all our latest coronavirus coverage, see here.