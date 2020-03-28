E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Deaths from coronavirus now more than 1,000

PUBLISHED: 14:52 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 28 March 2020

People in face masks walk through Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in face masks walk through Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus has now passed 1,000.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is self-isolating after developing symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: PA / Stefan RousseauHealth secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is self-isolating after developing symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

The news came as it emerged that another Cabinet minister - Scottish Secretary Alister Jack - has been forced to self-isolate after showing symptoms of the virus.

As of 5pm on Friday, 1,019 people had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the Department of Health and Social Care said today.

A total of 120,776 coronavirus tests have taken place, with 17,089 positive results and 103,687 people testing negative.

The latest figures come after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced he had developed mild symptoms of coronavirus and was self-isolating.

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is already having to lead the response to the pandemic from Downing Street after he was diagnosed with the disease.

He has been accused of failing to follow his own social distancing rules after Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty began self-isolating with symptoms.

The total number of deaths is 34% higher than the equivalent figure on Friday and the largest day-on-day percentage increase since March 18, when the total rose from 71 to 104 (46%).

It has taken 13 days for the number of deaths in the UK to go from one to more than 100. It has taken a further 10 days for the total to go from more than 100 more than 1,000.

Meanwhile, the number of people tested in the UK for coronavirus was 120,776 as of 9am on Saturday March 28.

Just under 50,000 tests (47,958) were carried out in the seven days to 9am on Saturday. In the previous seven days the number of tests was 35,072.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK now stands at 17,089, as of 9am on Saturday.

One week ago, on March 21, the total stood at 5,018.

Drive 24