More than 650 people die from coronavirus in one day, national figures confirm

PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 03 April 2020

A record number of coronavirus deaths has been recorded in one day in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More that 650 people have died in the UK from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

New data released by the Government shows that as of 9am on April 3, a total of 173,784 people have been tested for the virus with 38,168 testing positive, an increase of 4,450.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

As of 5pm on April 2, of those in hospital who tested positive for coronavirus, 3,605 have died in the UK - up 684 on Thursday’s figure.

Regional figures have yet to be released for today; yesterday 157 people were confirmed to have coronavirus in Suffolk and 517 in Essex.

The regional figures are expected to be revealed later today.

