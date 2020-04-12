E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nationwide coronavirus-related death toll breaks 10,000

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 12 April 2020

The latest government statistics have been released. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The latest government statistics have been released. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The nationwide coronavirus-related death toll has now passed 10,000 as another 737 have died in the last 24 hours after testing positive for the virus.

A total of 10,612 people withe the virus have now died in the UK – the fourth highest total in Europe.

The government has released the latest figures which show a further 5,288 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK and a total of 12,776 have undergone testing.

JOIN our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group

There are now 84,279 cases of COVID-19 in the UK.

In Suffolk there are now 422 cases, an increase of 27 in 24 hours, and in the East of England there are 5,651, an increase of 349.

In Essex another 87 cases have been record, taking the total up to 1,418.

It was announced just minutes ago that seven more patients have died in Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals after testing positive for the virus.

All of the patients had underlying health conditions and were aged in their 60s, 80s and 90s.

MORE: Another seven coronavirus-related deaths at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Another seven coronavirus-related deaths at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Ipswich Hospital

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Easter joy as rare quad lambs are born on small farm owned by A&E nurse

Emma the ewe with her four newborn lambs at Kenton, near Stowmarket Picture: TIM DENTON-CARDEW

Nationwide coronavirus-related death toll breaks 10,000

The latest government statistics have been released. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Radical project could create new beach hut sites at resort

Some of the 55 huts stranded on Felixstowe prom since losing their beach sites due to erosion Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL
Drive 24