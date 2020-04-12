Nationwide coronavirus-related death toll breaks 10,000

The nationwide coronavirus-related death toll has now passed 10,000 as another 737 have died in the last 24 hours after testing positive for the virus.

A total of 10,612 people withe the virus have now died in the UK – the fourth highest total in Europe.

The government has released the latest figures which show a further 5,288 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK and a total of 12,776 have undergone testing.

There are now 84,279 cases of COVID-19 in the UK.

In Suffolk there are now 422 cases, an increase of 27 in 24 hours, and in the East of England there are 5,651, an increase of 349.

In Essex another 87 cases have been record, taking the total up to 1,418.

It was announced just minutes ago that seven more patients have died in Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals after testing positive for the virus.

All of the patients had underlying health conditions and were aged in their 60s, 80s and 90s.

