Sixth patient with coronavirus dies at West Suffolk Hospital

PUBLISHED: 22:30 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:33 02 April 2020

Another patient with coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Another patient with coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Archant

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has confirmed that another patient with coronavirus has died, meaning six people who have tested positive for the illness at the hospital have now died.

Nick Jenkins, medical director for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - which runs the hospital - said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 80s with underlying health conditions has passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with these patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Two further deaths at the hospital were confirmed earlier today as a person in their 80s and a person in their 90s, both with underlying health conditions.

The number of coronavirus cases in the East of England exceeded 2,000 today with an increase of 392 cases in just 24-hours taking the total to 2,233.

There have also been 32 new cases confirmed in Suffolk, a rise for 125 to 157.

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

