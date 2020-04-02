Sixth patient with coronavirus dies at West Suffolk Hospital

Another patient with coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL Archant

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has confirmed that another patient with coronavirus has died, meaning six people who have tested positive for the illness at the hospital have now died.

Nick Jenkins, medical director for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - which runs the hospital - said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 80s with underlying health conditions has passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with these patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Two further deaths at the hospital were confirmed earlier today as a person in their 80s and a person in their 90s, both with underlying health conditions.

The number of coronavirus cases in the East of England exceeded 2,000 today with an increase of 392 cases in just 24-hours taking the total to 2,233.

There have also been 32 new cases confirmed in Suffolk, a rise for 125 to 157.

