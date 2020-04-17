E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Further 25 coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and Essex in 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 16:22 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 17 April 2020

A further seven patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours. Picture: HOLLY HUME

A further seven patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Another 25 people have died in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus – eight of those deaths were at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

A total of eight patients at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) hospitals have died after testing positive for the virus.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for ESNEFT, said: “We can confirm that one patient in their 80s, who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Seven patients, two in their 80s, four in their 70s and one in their 50s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

Another patient has died at Ipswich Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: BRAD JONESAnother patient has died at Ipswich Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: BRAD JONES

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Another three patients have died at West Suffolk Hospital and Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that sadly, three patients with underlying health conditions, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one in their 90s, have passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19.”

Also in Norfolk another four patients have died at the James Paget Hospital.

In Essex, another nine patients have died at Mid Essex Hospital and one at the Essex Partnership University Hospital.

A total of 273 people have now died in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for Covid-19.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has nearly reached 15,000 after it was announced today that a further 847 people have died in the last 24 hours after testing positive for the disease.

The latest government figures show another 5,599 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the country as of today.

The total number of cases in the UK has now reached 108,692 and there were 13,943 people tested in the last 24 hours.

