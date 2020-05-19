E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two new coronavirus related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:35 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 19 May 2020

One of the new deaths has been reported at Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hospital trusts in Suffolk and north Essex have reported two new coronavirus related deaths.

One of the deaths was reported by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

It’s not clear at this stage which hospital reported the death.

A further patient has died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

No further details have been given regarding their identity.

On Monday the Government announced a further 160 people had died nationally, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the UK to 34,796.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

