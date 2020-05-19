Two new coronavirus related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex
PUBLISHED: 14:35 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 19 May 2020
Hospital trusts in Suffolk and north Essex have reported two new coronavirus related deaths.
One of the deaths was reported by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.
It’s not clear at this stage which hospital reported the death.
A further patient has died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.
No further details have been given regarding their identity.
On Monday the Government announced a further 160 people had died nationally, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the UK to 34,796.
