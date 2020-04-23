13 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex as national numbers rise

ESNEFT which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has reported 11 new deaths Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The latest data for hospitals in our region show that 13 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

Of these cases 11 were reported by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich, Aldeburgh and Colchester Hospitals.

The stats showed that of these deaths eight came in one day this week, on April 21.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that four patients, two in their 90s, one in their 80s and one in their 60s all with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“One patient in their 90s with an underlying health condition has passed away at Aldeburgh Hospital.

Two more people have died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Two more people have died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Six patients, three in their 90s, two in their 80s and one in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

It’s the first time a coronavirus-related death has been reported at Aldeburgh Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths in ESNEFT hospitals to 196

As well as the eleven in Ipswich, Colchester and Aldeburgh, a further two people in their 80s have died at West Suffolk Hospital.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed both had underlying health conditions.

It brings the total number of people to die in the hospital to 27.

National figures show that 18,738 people have died in UK hospitals as of April 23, a rise of 616 compared to the day prior.

In terms of cases, a further 4,583 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total nationwide to 138,078.

Regional figures are expected to be released later this afternoon.

