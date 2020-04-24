Total coronavirus-related deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals pass 200

A further 12 people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in the last 24 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A further nine people have died at Ipswich Hospital and three more at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths at the hospitals to 208.

Two of the patients who died at Ipswich Hospital were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, one in their 70s and one in their 60s.

All of those who died had underlying health conditions and had all tested positive for Covid-19.

At Colchester Hospital, two of the people who died were in their 80s and one was in their 70s – all three had tested positive for the virus and had underlying health conditions.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

At West Suffolk Hospital a patient in their 70s with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus and Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, expressed his condolences for the family and the patient’s loved ones.

A further five people have died at the James Paget Hospital and four at the Mid Essex Hospital.

The government has announced another 684 people have died across the UK in the last 24 hours after testing positive for the virus and 5,386 new cases have been identified.

There have now been a total of 143,464 cases of Covid-19 in the UK and 444,222 people have been tested.

In Suffolk a further 36 positive cases have been identified, taking the total up from 814 to 850.

In Essex there are another 50 new cases taking the total there from 2,069 to 2,119.

The east of England now has a total of 8,878 cases, 224 of which were identified in the last 24 hours.

