Two more deaths related to coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

PUBLISHED: 18:53 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 17 June 2020

Two more people have died with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There have been two more patients die with coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the death of one patient in their care on Wednesday.

Their age, which hospital they died at and whether they had any underlying health conditions has not yet been confirmed by the trust.

The trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds also confirmed one further death of a Covid-19 patient in their 80s on Wednesday.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with their family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There have been 345 deaths at ESNEFT’s hospitals related to coronavirus, with the death toll at West Suffolk Hospital now at 79.

MORE: WATCH: ‘One rule for them, another for us’ - Piers Morgan accuses Matt Hancock of breaking social distancing rules

