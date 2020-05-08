Five more die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Five more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex as another 332 deaths were announced across England.

Latest government figures show that as of 5pm, May 7 four more people have lost their lives at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals having tested positive for Covid-19.

Another person, who also had the virus, died at West Suffolk Hospital.

The local figures came as it was announced that 332 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals across England.

Full UK numbers are expected later today however as of yesterday a total of 206,715 had tested positive for Covid-19 across the country and 30,615 have sadly died.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that four patients, all in their 80s and all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

In total, 286 people have now died at Colchester and Ipswich Hospital since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A further 47 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital and 95 at James Paget Hospital.

There has also been one death at Clacton Hospital, two deaths at Beccles Hospital, one death at Aldeburgh Hospital and one death at the region’s mental health trust, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Despite these figures, it is widely understood that the death toll from coronavirus across the UK is likely to be higher.

It has also been reported that deaths in care homes could see the total number of deaths related to the virus rise significantly.

