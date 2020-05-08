E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Five more die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:37 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 08 May 2020

ESNEFT have reported the deaths of four more coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

ESNEFT have reported the deaths of four more coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Five more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex as another 332 deaths were announced across England.

Latest government figures show that as of 5pm, May 7 four more people have lost their lives at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals having tested positive for Covid-19.

Another person, who also had the virus, died at West Suffolk Hospital.

The local figures came as it was announced that 332 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals across England.

Full UK numbers are expected later today however as of yesterday a total of 206,715 had tested positive for Covid-19 across the country and 30,615 have sadly died.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that four patients, all in their 80s and all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

You may also want to watch:

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

In total, 286 people have now died at Colchester and Ipswich Hospital since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A further 47 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital and 95 at James Paget Hospital.

There has also been one death at Clacton Hospital, two deaths at Beccles Hospital, one death at Aldeburgh Hospital and one death at the region’s mental health trust, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Despite these figures, it is widely understood that the death toll from coronavirus across the UK is likely to be higher.

It has also been reported that deaths in care homes could see the total number of deaths related to the virus rise significantly.

Join our coronavirus Facebook group here and get our daily newsletter here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Five more die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

ESNEFT have reported the deaths of four more coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

League One season to be ended, points per game to decide promotion and relegation - report

The League One and Two seasons will be called off next week, it has been reported Picture: ARCHANT

‘Ellis has been great... he’s got all the attributes’ - former Town striker Harrison praised

Ellis Harrison and Luke Woolfenden battle for the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘I remember feeling frightened and abandoned’ - Ipswich child evacuee shares her story

Children, complete with gas masks in cardboard boxes and luggage, all set for evacuation to the country. Photo: PA Wire

WATCH: ‘Every little thing is gonna be alright’ - school’s heartwarming message to students

Stonham Aspal CEVA Primary School staff have shared the video Picture: STONHAM ASPAL CEVA PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24