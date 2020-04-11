E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk surgeon thanks NHS staff after he is struck down with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:11 11 April 2020

Dermot O'Riordan, who is recovering from COVID-19, and his wife Liz have praised NHS staff Picture: LIZ O'RIORDAN

A Suffolk surgeon struck down with coronavirus has thanked “amazing” NHS staff for their care.

Dermot O’Riordan, a consultant surgeon at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, has told how he was left feeling “awful” by the virus and eventually had to be admitted to hospital.

He was discharged on Wednesday to continue his recovery from home - and he has now praised NHS staff working so hard during the pandemic.

Dermot and his wife Liz, a former breast surgeon at Ipswich Hospital, have no idea how he came into contact with coronavirus, as he was not treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

He said: “The main thing I experienced was all-over aches. I personally didn’t have much of a cough, but after ten days I didn’t feel better.

“It was awful. I was counting down the hours until I could take more paracetamol. But I was so grateful that I was not worse.”

Dermot first began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 around three weeks ago, struggling to muster the strength to move.

During this time, Liz had isolated her husband away from her and was feeding him a diet of mostly bananas and medicine.

She said: “We’re quite lucky that I was able to shut him away in the spare room.

“He didn’t move for ten days and just wasn’t getting any better.

“It was very hard to know what to do.”

Dermot was eventually admitted to hospital on Monday, where he received “amazing” care, according to Liz.

Fortunately, he did not require a ventilator and was released two days later.

The couple have now paid tribute to the health workers who are fighting on the frontlines against the virus, as well as all the backroom staff keeping the operation running behind the scenes.

Liz also said she shed a tear when she first heard the people clapping for carers several weeks ago.

She said: “I was so emotional when I heard the claps. How amazing would it be if we were still doing this in ten years’ time?

“We owe a huge thank you to everyone who works in the NHS - not just the doctors and nurses.”

Dermot added: “I’m so very grateful to all of the staff at the hospital.”

Drive 24