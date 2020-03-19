Two coronavirus deaths confirmed in East of England as national figure rises

Two coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the East of England as the number of those who have died nationally grew yet again.

According to the PA news agency, two people have died in the region’s hospitals, although neither of the deaths are understood to have been in Suffolk or Essex. Latest figures, released yesterday, show 128 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus in the East of England, which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and a number of other counties.

There are 10 people in Suffolk living with the virus.

Nationally, the number of deaths related to the virus has risen to 137, with those who have died said to have underlying health conditions.