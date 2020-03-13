Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been released Picture:Yui Mok/PA Wire

Latest government figures have shown that the number of people with coronavirus in the East of England has risen by seven.

The latest data relating to coronavirus show there have been not been any further confirmed cases in the East of England.

The Government's daily update showed seven new casesin our region with the figure now at 39, up from 32.

The data covers the whole of the East of England; which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

Since the outbreak began only been one case of the disease has been confirmed in Suffolk; the patient had recently returned to the country from

Italy.

It is not known who the person is or where they are being treated at this time.

Eleven people are known to have died from the disease in the UK so far.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 797.