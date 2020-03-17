E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Number of cases of coronavirus rises to 93 in East of England

PUBLISHED: 18:41 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 17 March 2020

A sign with information about Coronavirus on a business in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A sign with information about Coronavirus on a business in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Latest government figures have shown that the number of people with coronavirus in the East of England has risen to 93.

The data covers Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

Since the outbreak began there has been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

Despite these figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases.

In total, 60 people are known to have died from the disease in the UK so far.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 1,950.

One person has sadly died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

