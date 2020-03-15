Woodbridge Regatta cancelled due to coronavirus

Woodbridge Regatta has been cancelled Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

One of Woodbridge's biggest events has become the latest gathering to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the Woodbridge Regatta Picture: RACHEL EDGE Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the Woodbridge Regatta Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The popular Woodbridge Regatta and Riverside Fair has been cancelled.

The event had been due to take place on May 24 along the riverside in the town and would have been the 182 edition of the festival.

In a post on Facebook event organiser Geoff Holdcroft said that the virus had forced the event to be cancelled.

'Dear Friends I am so sorry but due to the escalating health crisis it is now prudent to cancel this year's Woodbridge Regatta,' said Mr Holdcroft.

'Full refunds will be given to all stall holders who have already paid.

'We hope to be back bigger than ever in 2021.'

It comes just a day after the Beowulf Festival, which had also been due to take place on the town's riverside, was also cancelled because of the virus.

READ MORE: Mass gatherings may be stopped as more events cancelled in Suffolk due to coronavirus