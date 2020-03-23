E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Council prepares to clamp down on businesses not complying with coronavirus regulations

PUBLISHED: 15:15 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 23 March 2020

Leader of East Suffolk Council Steve Gallant Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Leader of East Suffolk Council Steve Gallant Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Archant

A Suffolk council has said it will take action against businesses that are not following the Government’s coronavirus regulations.

East Suffolk Council has warned businesses affected - which includes everything form pubs and restaurants to bingo halls and cinemas - to stay closed in accordance with the Government’s advice on coronavirus which came into force last week.

The council said that it would take action to enforce the closures and restrictions brought in by the regulations.

It said that any businesses that did not comply would be committing an offence and would be subject to prohibition notices and potentially unlimited fines.

READ MORE: All pubs, restaurants, clubs and gyms ordered to close to halt coronavirus spread

The message follows a weekend where many people in the district defied social distancing advice to head to the district’s tourist destinations including the beach at Felixstowe.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council said it was important that the public stuck social distancing advice.

“In light of the scenes seen across East Suffolk this weekend, I feel it is more important than ever to remind residents that social distancing is not optional – it is mandatory and if not practiced, more extreme measures will need to be introduced to enforce this,” said Mr Gallant.

“I understand it is difficult for everyone, but it is essential that we all respect the official advice of staying indoors and practice social distancing to help protect the vulnerable people in our communities.

“The NHS is under extreme pressure dealing with an unprecedented situation and we must ALL do our bit.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

