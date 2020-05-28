E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:07 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 28 May 2020

Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

Two of the deaths were reported at by ESNEFT which manages Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

It confirmed that one patient died at each of the respective hospitals.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that one patient in their 90s who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. One patient in their 70s, who had underlying health conditions has sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“The patients had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The other death was reported at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 90s with underlying health conditions has passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with their family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

