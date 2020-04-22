Coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex top 400

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total in the region to more than 400.

Data released by the Department of Health and Social Care revealed the number of people confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 has reached 133,495, a rise of 4,451 from Tuesday.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) have announced the deaths of six patients, two in their 90s, three in their 80s and one in their 70s, at Ipswich Hospital.

One patient in their 80s has died at Colchester Hospital.

They had all tested positive for Covid-19 and confirmed to have had underlying health conditions.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, which manages the two hospitals, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, West Suffolk Hospital has announced the deaths of two patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed the deaths of two patients - one in their 70s and one in their 80s - at the hospital.

Both also had underlying health conditions.

Dr Dunn said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with these patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Two patients have also died at the James Paget Hospital, five at Mid Essex Hospitals and one at the Essex Partnership University Hospital.

In total, the newly-announced deaths has brought the total number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex to 419.

Throughout the UK, 18,100 people have died with the virus in hospital since the outbreak began.