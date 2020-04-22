E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex top 400

PUBLISHED: 15:22 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 22 April 2020

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total in the region to more than 400. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total in the region to more than 400. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total in the region to more than 400.

Data released by the Department of Health and Social Care revealed the number of people confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 has reached 133,495, a rise of 4,451 from Tuesday.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) have announced the deaths of six patients, two in their 90s, three in their 80s and one in their 70s, at Ipswich Hospital.

One patient in their 80s has died at Colchester Hospital.

They had all tested positive for Covid-19 and confirmed to have had underlying health conditions.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, which manages the two hospitals, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, West Suffolk Hospital has announced the deaths of two patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed the deaths of two patients - one in their 70s and one in their 80s - at the hospital.

Both also had underlying health conditions.

Dr Dunn said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with these patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Two patients have also died at the James Paget Hospital, five at Mid Essex Hospitals and one at the Essex Partnership University Hospital.

In total, the newly-announced deaths has brought the total number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex to 419.

Throughout the UK, 18,100 people have died with the virus in hospital since the outbreak began.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex top 400

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total in the region to more than 400. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prep school to close for good after coronavirus ‘unravels plans for growth’

Moreton Hall Preparatory School in Bury St Edmunds will close permanently at the end of the summer term. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after death of ‘lovable’ motorcyclist

Kerrin Repman died after being hit by a car in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last week. PICTURE: Esssex Police

Builders finish work at multi-million pound new Ipswich school site

Copleston High School's new building in Ipswich has been completed. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Plans to more than double the number of rooms at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall approved

Planners have approved an application to more than double the number of rooms at the hotel Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS
Drive 24