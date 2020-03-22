E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Country parks in Essex closing to visitors until further notice

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 22 March 2020

Cudmore Grove Country Park, in East Mersea, is one of several parks closed until further notice Picture: VISIT ESSEX

All council-maintained country parks in Essex are shutting because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet from Essex County Council, it said: “We are closing our country parks from 8pm today, Sunday, March 22.

“This is necessary to ensure social distancing and limit the spread of coronavirus.

“The country parks will be closed until further notice.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The move follows a decision taken on March 21 by the National Trust to close all of their parks as well as their houses and cafes.

Borough councils across Suffolk and Essex have shut other leisure facilities, including swimming pools.

