Trio fined and sentenced to unpaid work after toilet roll theft

Three men have been sentenced after stealing toilet roll, hand sanitiser, a microwave and a laptop Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Three thieves who stole toilet roll and hand sanitiser from an Essex building site have been sentenced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police were called to Bury Lane in Hatfield Peverel at 10.20pm on Friday to reports of a vehicle smashing through a barrier on a construction site.

Johnnie Scamp, Thomas Simonds, and James Scamp were arrested just half an hour later on suspicion of burglary after police stopped the vehicle on the A13.

Inside the vehicle were the stolen toilet rolls and hand sanitiser, as well as a laptop and a microwave.

You may also want to watch:

The trio all pleaded guilty to burglary at Chelmsford magistrates’ court.

Johnnie Scamp was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, while Simonds and James Scamp were told to carry out 140 hours each.

They have also been told to pay fines and costs of £125.

Investigating officer PC Brian Sargent said: “Officers responded really quickly to reports of suspicious activity at the building sit and were able to detain these three men shortly after the offence had taken place.

“This swift response just highlights that we’re still out around the county, protecting and serving Essex.

“Our priorities haven’t changed. We’re still catching criminals and keeping you safe.”