E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trio fined and sentenced to unpaid work after toilet roll theft

PUBLISHED: 08:08 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:08 27 March 2020

Three men have been sentenced after stealing toilet roll, hand sanitiser, a microwave and a laptop Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Three men have been sentenced after stealing toilet roll, hand sanitiser, a microwave and a laptop Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Three thieves who stole toilet roll and hand sanitiser from an Essex building site have been sentenced.

Essex Police were called to Bury Lane in Hatfield Peverel at 10.20pm on Friday to reports of a vehicle smashing through a barrier on a construction site.

Johnnie Scamp, Thomas Simonds, and James Scamp were arrested just half an hour later on suspicion of burglary after police stopped the vehicle on the A13.

Inside the vehicle were the stolen toilet rolls and hand sanitiser, as well as a laptop and a microwave.

You may also want to watch:

The trio all pleaded guilty to burglary at Chelmsford magistrates’ court.

Johnnie Scamp was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, while Simonds and James Scamp were told to carry out 140 hours each.

They have also been told to pay fines and costs of £125.

Investigating officer PC Brian Sargent said: “Officers responded really quickly to reports of suspicious activity at the building sit and were able to detain these three men shortly after the offence had taken place.

“This swift response just highlights that we’re still out around the county, protecting and serving Essex.

“Our priorities haven’t changed. We’re still catching criminals and keeping you safe.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘We’ll come through this stronger’ - MP on Ipswich’s coronavirus fight

Members of the public in masks hours before it was announced the country would be on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: NHS clap for carers brings tears to people’s eyes

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trio fined and sentenced to unpaid work after toilet roll theft

Three men have been sentenced after stealing toilet roll, hand sanitiser, a microwave and a laptop Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Seven more cases of coronavirus in Suffolk

A man in Ipswich town centre wears a mask in fear of contracting coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24