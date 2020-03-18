Coronavirus: List of school closures in Essex

Ten schools across Essex are closed today, some will remain open for specific year groups while others have closed the doors to all pupils.

The government has not ordered schools to close but has advised anyone who comes into contact with the virus self-isolates and for this reason many schools have temporarily closed for deep cleans due to coronavirus fears.

Read on for the full list of school closures in Essex.

• Chelmsford County High School for Girls - Chelmsford: The school plans to move to reduced school provision, starting today. Years ten to 13 are still to come to School to be taught, as far as possible, while years seven to nine are to stay at home to undertake project work.

• Clacton County High School – Clacton: The school will be open for years seven, ten, 11 and 13 for the morning session which lasts from 8.45am until 12.55pm.

• Colchester Academy - Colchester: The school is partially closed to years eight and ten while years seven, nine and 11 only are to come in. This is due to a number of staff self-isolating following change in government advice.

• Colne Community School and College - Brightlingsea: The school will open in the morning, from 8.40am until 1.30pm, for years seven, eight and 11.

• Glenwood School - Benfleet: Following recent changes in the guidance about coronavirus and self-isolation, staffing levels have reached a point which means the school felt it would not be safe for them to remain open.

• Mayflower High School – Billericay: School is closed to Years seven, eight, nine, ten and 12 due to high number of staff absences.

• Ormiston Academy – Burnham-on-Crouch: The school will be closed for years eight and nine from today. Due to staff absences a reduced service event has been implemented.

• Phillip Morant School and College – Colchester: In an update to the previous announcement, the school is now closed to years eight, nine and ten.

• Ramsden Hall Academy – Billericay: Ramsden Hall Academy will be closed until Tuesday March 31 inclusive due to the coronavirus self-isolation guidance.

• Shenfield High School – Brentwood: Shenfield High School will be closed to years seven and eight today until Friday March 27. The situation will be reviewed and further updates communicated.

