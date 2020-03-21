E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three men arrested after haul of toilet rolls and hand wash found

PUBLISHED: 14:53 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 21 March 2020

Three men were arrested in connection to the burglary of a building site in Bury Lane, Hatfield Peverel, where hand sanitiser and toilet roll were taken Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Three men were arrested in connection to the burglary of a building site in Bury Lane, Hatfield Peverel, where hand sanitiser and toilet roll were taken Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Three men have been arrested in connection to a haul of toilet rolls and hand sanitiser, believed stolen from an Essex building site.

Officers were called at around 10.20pm on Friday, March 20, with reports that a vehicle had driven through a barrier at a building site in Bury Lane in Hatfield Peverel.

• More coronavirus coverage in our Facebook group here

The police located the vehicle on the A13 before stopping it in South Ockendon at around 10.50pm.

Inside the vehicle was stolen items including hand wash and dozens of packs of toilet rolls.

READ MORE: Meet the heroes going above and beyond during the coronavirus crisis

Three men were arrested at the scene for burglary offences.

A 28-year-old man from Aveley, a 37-year-old man from South Ockendon and a 41-year-old man from Purfleet remain in custody on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and burglary.

• All our news on the coronavirus in one place

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance called after serious two vehicle crash closes A12

Police have closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte Bond

Fire crews stop blaze at Suffolk food business from spreading

The fire broke out about 9.30am in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Bungalow and outbuilding gutted by fierce blaze

A bungalow and outbuilding in Lakenheath were gutted by fire. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Three men arrested after haul of toilet rolls and hand wash found

Three men were arrested in connection to the burglary of a building site in Bury Lane, Hatfield Peverel, where hand sanitiser and toilet roll were taken Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Shoppers still lining up to clear shelves despite government advice on stockpiling

This was all that was left on one supermarket shelf after a day's stockpiling by residents in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24