Three men arrested after haul of toilet rolls and hand wash found

Three men were arrested in connection to the burglary of a building site in Bury Lane, Hatfield Peverel, where hand sanitiser and toilet roll were taken Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Three men have been arrested in connection to a haul of toilet rolls and hand sanitiser, believed stolen from an Essex building site.

Officers were called at around 10.20pm on Friday, March 20, with reports that a vehicle had driven through a barrier at a building site in Bury Lane in Hatfield Peverel.

The police located the vehicle on the A13 before stopping it in South Ockendon at around 10.50pm.

Inside the vehicle was stolen items including hand wash and dozens of packs of toilet rolls.

Three men were arrested at the scene for burglary offences.

A 28-year-old man from Aveley, a 37-year-old man from South Ockendon and a 41-year-old man from Purfleet remain in custody on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and burglary.

