The fewest number of cornavirus-related deaths were reported in the UK today since the lockdown began – with two further deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 40,597 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, up by 55 from 40,542 the day before.

The rise is the lowest daily total of newly reported deaths since March, 23 however the figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 50,000.

In Suffolk, a single death related to coronavirus was recorded at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

One person also died at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) – which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – but it is unclear at this stage which location this was recorded at.

