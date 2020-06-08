E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus daily death toll drops to 55 – the lowest since lockdown began

PUBLISHED: 17:20 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 08 June 2020

The latest coronavirus death figures have been released by the government



The fewest number of cornavirus-related deaths were reported in the UK today since the lockdown began – with two further deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 40,597 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, up by 55 from 40,542 the day before.

The rise is the lowest daily total of newly reported deaths since March, 23 however the figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 50,000.

In Suffolk, a single death related to coronavirus was recorded at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

One person also died at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) – which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – but it is unclear at this stage which location this was recorded at.

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed



Fears 'it wouldn't take much' for R number to rise above 1



'Well done to Marcus Evans, he's fighting' - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner



Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown



Woman freed from overturned car after crash on rural road



