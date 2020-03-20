Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

Schools all across the UK will close indefinitely as of next week to combat the spread of coronavirus - but some in Suffolk have shut on Friday as a precautionary measure.

While the government has not ordered them to shut, many Suffolk schools are having staffing issues or are being deep-cleaned.

Though most students will be at home from next week, parents who work in key areas - such as the NHS or police - will still be able to send their children to school as normal.

Read on for a full list of closures in Suffolk today:

•Heath Primary School, Kesgrave

The school is being deep-cleaned and will re-open for eligible children from Tuesday.

•West Row Academy, Bury St Edmunds

•The Bridge School, Ipswich

•Earl Soham CP School, Earl Soham

•Holbrook Academy, Holbrook

Open for students in Years 7, 8 and 11. Those children who do not have safe and adequate supervision must attend.

•Glade Academy, Brandon

Closed from Friday, with the exception of families who have been contacted by the school.

•Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy, Kessingland

•Pakefield School, Lowestoft

•Carlton Colville Primary School, Lowestoft

•Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, Ipswich

•Crawfords CEVCP School, Haughley

•Suffolk One Sixth Form College, Ipswich

Open for students on Level 2 and 3 motor vehicle courses due to scheduled exams.

•Stowmarket High School, Stowmarket

Closed to Years 9 and 10 due to staffing shortages.

•Barnby and North Cove Primary School, Barnby and North Cove

All students will be provided a place at Glebeland Primary School.

•Hillside Special School, Sudbury

•King Edward VI CEVC Upper School, Bury St Edmunds

Closed to Years 7 and 9 due to staff shortages.

•Elveden Church of England Primary Academy, Elveden

Only closed for reception students on Friday.

•Grove Primary School, Lowestoft

•Forest Academy, Brandon

Reception and nursery both closed on Friday.

•Warren School, Lowestoft

•Chalk Hill, Great Cornard

•Stone Lodge Academy, Ipswich

•Priory School, Bury St Edmunds

•Westwood Primary School, Lowestoft

•Clements Primary Academy, Haverhill

•Riverwalk School, Bury St Edmunds

•SET Saxmundham School, Saxmundham

•Westgate CP School, Bury St Edmunds

