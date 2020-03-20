E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

PUBLISHED: 06:45 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:06 20 March 2020

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Schools all across the UK will close indefinitely as of next week to combat the spread of coronavirus - but some in Suffolk have shut on Friday as a precautionary measure.

While the government has not ordered them to shut, many Suffolk schools are having staffing issues or are being deep-cleaned.

Though most students will be at home from next week, parents who work in key areas - such as the NHS or police - will still be able to send their children to school as normal.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

Read on for a full list of closures in Suffolk today:

Heath Primary School, Kesgrave

The school is being deep-cleaned and will re-open for eligible children from Tuesday.

West Row Academy, Bury St Edmunds

•The Bridge School, Ipswich

•Earl Soham CP School, Earl Soham

•Holbrook Academy, Holbrook

Open for students in Years 7, 8 and 11. Those children who do not have safe and adequate supervision must attend.

Glade Academy, Brandon

Closed from Friday, with the exception of families who have been contacted by the school.

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy, Kessingland

•Pakefield School, Lowestoft

•Carlton Colville Primary School, Lowestoft

•Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, Ipswich

•Crawfords CEVCP School, Haughley

•Suffolk One Sixth Form College, Ipswich

Open for students on Level 2 and 3 motor vehicle courses due to scheduled exams.

•Stowmarket High School, Stowmarket

Closed to Years 9 and 10 due to staffing shortages.

•Barnby and North Cove Primary School, Barnby and North Cove

All students will be provided a place at Glebeland Primary School.

Hillside Special School, Sudbury

•King Edward VI CEVC Upper School, Bury St Edmunds

Closed to Years 7 and 9 due to staff shortages.

Elveden Church of England Primary Academy, Elveden

Only closed for reception students on Friday.

•Grove Primary School, Lowestoft

•Forest Academy, Brandon

Reception and nursery both closed on Friday.

•Warren School, Lowestoft

•Chalk Hill, Great Cornard

•Stone Lodge Academy, Ipswich

•Priory School, Bury St Edmunds

•Westwood Primary School, Lowestoft

•Clements Primary Academy, Haverhill

•Riverwalk School, Bury St Edmunds

•SET Saxmundham School, Saxmundham

•Westgate CP School, Bury St Edmunds

MORE: Ipswich MP offers phone calls with lonely and vulnerable

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Details for new 1,100 home garden village revealed after project given green light

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Calls for further action for self employed as coronavirus grip on county tightens

Oliver Forder pictured here during a past dispute over new street lighting in Friars Street in Sudbury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Coronavirus: List of school closures in north Essex on Friday

Colchester Academy has partially closed on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of new coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 13 Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP
Drive 24