Fighting fund launched to help the Suffolk groups offering virus support

If you would like to donate to support the voluntary sector in Suffolk helping with the coronavirus crisis, this is how you can do it.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in December 2019, is now presenting a significant threat to the people of Suffolk.

Suffolk Community Foundation has launched the Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund. Also, in partnership with the National Emergency Trust, community foundations across the country will be distributing nationally raised funds at a local level.

Stephen Singleton, chief executive of SCF, said: “This appeal is vital as it will provide much needed financial support for our charities and community groups who are responding to the Coronavirus emergency.

“Suffolk is well known as ‘The Caring County’ and we hope our community will step up and give generously in support of vulnerable local people.”

Money raised will support charity groups and community organisations throughout Suffolk, to reach the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

This is a rapidly developing situation, and as a result, the focus of the fund will continue to evolve in line with the support required. The fund will currently support projects that address:

• Older people at risk (typically over the age of 70)

• Vulnerable people with medical conditions

• Those that are isolated and therefore have limited support networks

• Those picking up extra demand – such as food banks, telephone befriending, and advice services good neighbourhood schemes

SCF is also a partner of this newspaper in the ‘Home, but not alone’ campaign, to recruit volunteers to help those left isolated in the weeks ahead.

To make a donation to this appeal, visit the SCF website

If your donation is larger than £250, please help to maximise this gift by contacting SCF directly on 01473 786911.