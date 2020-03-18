E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fighting fund launched to help the Suffolk groups offering virus support

PUBLISHED: 19:20 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:20 18 March 2020

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

If you would like to donate to support the voluntary sector in Suffolk helping with the coronavirus crisis, this is how you can do it.

stephen singletonstephen singleton

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in December 2019, is now presenting a significant threat to the people of Suffolk.

Suffolk Community Foundation has launched the Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund. Also, in partnership with the National Emergency Trust, community foundations across the country will be distributing nationally raised funds at a local level.

Stephen Singleton, chief executive of SCF, said: “This appeal is vital as it will provide much needed financial support for our charities and community groups who are responding to the Coronavirus emergency.

MAKE A DONATION: Visit the website

“Suffolk is well known as ‘The Caring County’ and we hope our community will step up and give generously in support of vulnerable local people.”

Money raised will support charity groups and community organisations throughout Suffolk, to reach the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

This is a rapidly developing situation, and as a result, the focus of the fund will continue to evolve in line with the support required. The fund will currently support projects that address:

• Older people at risk (typically over the age of 70)

• Vulnerable people with medical conditions

• Those that are isolated and therefore have limited support networks

• Those picking up extra demand – such as food banks, telephone befriending, and advice services good neighbourhood schemes

SCF is also a partner of this newspaper in the ‘Home, but not alone’ campaign, to recruit volunteers to help those left isolated in the weeks ahead.

To make a donation to this appeal, visit the SCF website

If your donation is larger than £250, please help to maximise this gift by contacting SCF directly on 01473 786911.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

All schools across UK will close from Friday

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Hospital boss warns patients to expect delays to non-urgent treatment

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Show cancelled ‘with great sadness’ due to coronavirus

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

‘Persistent’ stalker videoed and photographed woman in shocking case of harassment

Simon Bourdon, 58, of Main Road in Woolverstone. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk man with asbestos-related cancer ‘desperate’ for answers

Andrew Stevens is looking for answers after being diagnosed with asbestos-related cancer at the age of 62. Picture: ANDREW STEVENS
Drive 24