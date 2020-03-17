E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How are you helping your neighbours through the coronavirus crisis?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 March 2020

Residents in Orford have set up a new neighbourhood scheme Picture: JANE ARKLEY-CROUCH

Residents in Orford have set up a new neighbourhood scheme Picture: JANE ARKLEY-CROUCH

Those living in a Suffolk village have set up a good neighbour scheme which will be helping rural residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Villagers in Orford have banded together to help those in need.

The scheme was launched at the end of January, and volunteers will now be working hard during the coronavirus outbreak to help those in their community.

The volunteers will be picking up supplies for residents from Orford General Store and will also be looking to get people’s medical prescriptions from Orford Surgery.

Jane Arkley-Crouch, Good Neighbour Scheme development officer for Suffolk said: “It’s been a wonderful journey working with Orford’s residents from initial enquiry to scheme launch; they completely understood the value in establishing a Good Neighbour Scheme in their community and the benefits it could bring to residents, and were driven to get one up and running as quickly as possible.”

“It was also fantastic that many second home owners came forward in support of the scheme and have signed themselves up to volunteer when they are in residence; it shows that people don’t just want to enjoy the beauty of this area, they want to be part of the community and put something back through volunteering and supporting their neighbours.

“It can never be underestimated what a difference having a scheme in your community can make to residents, with it being a neighbourly source of practical support and friendship to those who might not otherwise be able to take part in village life anymore, or know who to ask for a little help every now and then.

“I would urge all communities to think about how they/we can actively support and look out for one another and make our communities nicer, more connected and caring places to live…and a Good Neighbour Scheme is an ideal way to do this.”

