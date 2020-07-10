The latest changes to lockdown: what is reopening next and when

What are the next steps out of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown

After the Government announced its latest lockdown changes on Thursday, we look at what happens next and when.

The Government has announced a wide variety of changes to lockdown which affect a number of different areas.

There will be major changes to the rules starting from Saturday.

From July 11:

• you can participate in team and other grassroots sports where the sports governing body has issued guidance on how to do so safely

• you can visit an outdoor swimming pool or water park

• outdoor performances in front of a live audience and indoor rehearsals can take place in Covid-19 secure venues

• smaller-scale indoor performances can be piloted in Covid-19 Secure venues once approved by the government

From July 13:

• nail bars, salons, tanning booths, spas, massage parlours, tattoo parlours and body piercing studios can open. However, they will not be able to work directly in front of people’s faces

From 25 July:

• indoor gyms, fitness and dance studios, indoor swimming pools and indoor water parks, will open –but this is subject to evidence closer to the time

What is still prohibited?

• Some businesses such as nightclubs and casinos will have to remain closed.

• you cannot socialise in groups of more than two households indoors - including when you go to the pub or restaurant.

• you cannot socialise outside in a group of more than six people, unless you are from two households

• you cannot stay overnight with members of more than one other household

• you cannot hold celebrations where it is difficult to maintain social distancing

