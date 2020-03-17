What to do if my gym closes? Handy home workout exercises

If coronavirus closes gyms across Suffolk, what can people do to workout and stay fit?

With government restrictions increasing it is more and more likely that gyms across Suffolk will be closing in coming days.

To prevent the gym bunnies and fitness enthusiasts going stir crazy, here are some easy exercises to do in the comfort of your own home using every day objects.

Exercises to do at home using your furniture

• Use the edge of your sofa or kitchen table to do tricep dips: Facing away from the furniture place your hands on the edge and put your legs out straight in front of you. Lower yourself until your arms are at a 90 degree angle then push back up until they are straight.

• Backpack and broomstick bicep curls: Take a broomstick and slide a backpack onto it, then use the weighted stick to do bicep curls. Take the stick and hold at a 90 degree angle in front of you. Gently raise the stick to your chest and lower back down slowly.

• Backpack and broomstick bent over rows: Take the broomstick with added weight and use to do a bent over row by bending at the hips, then letting your arms hang down. Then pull the stick in towards your belly button and lower gently back down.

• Cushion ab roll outs: Take a cushion to a smooth piece of flooring, wooden or tiled is best, and place it under your hands. Kneel down and place your hands on the cushion in front of you. Then, slide the cushion away from you until your body is perpendicular to the floor and then slide back up to your knees.

• Sofa deadlift: In lieu of a barbell or tyre place your hands on the underside of your sofa and with a straight back lift up until your legs are straight, then lower back down.

• Sofa or coffee table box jumps: Using a sofa or a coffee table, jump up onto the surface and then back down.

• Single leg glute thrust: Using a sofa or coffee table lay on your back and place one foot on the raised surface. Take your own leg and hold it up in the air to hold tension. Then place hands on hips and slowly thrust up towards the ceiling and back down – repeat with each leg.

• Heavy object sumo deadlift: Take a heavy object, ideally with handles, and take a wide stance. Hold the object in front of you in a narrow grip and bend at the knees and hips until it reaches the ground. Go back up and repeat.

• Single leg Romanian deadlift: Take an object such as a full water bottle and stand up straight with it in one hand. Bending at the waist, raise your opposite leg and bend forward until the object touches the ground, then straighten.

• Wall sits: Find an empty stretch of wall and get into a squat position with your back against the wall. Hold a 90 degree angle for as long as possible.

Body weight exercises

• Core: Crunches, mountain climbers, leg raises, planking

• Legs: air squats, jumping squats, pistol squats, lunges

• Arms: Press ups, pull ups

• Whole body: Burpees, star jumps, high knees

Fitness within your home/garden

• Walk around your garden

• If your garden is too small do to laps in, do sprints the length of the garden. To mix it up do ‘suicides’ where you run a third then back, two thirds then back and finally the whole length and back.

• You can still go for a walk, run or cycle outside your property as long as you don’t come into contact with anyone.