'Why can't everyone share?' Thoughtful children reach out to neighbours isolated by coronavirus

Kit, aged ten, and Ruby, aged 12, with their posters for the neighbours. Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP Archant

Panic buying and vulnerable people self-isolating out of fear inspired these young children to reach out to their neighbours to offer help in a time of need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kit, aged ten, and Ruby, aged 12, with their posters for the neighbours. Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP Kit, aged ten, and Ruby, aged 12, with their posters for the neighbours. Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP

The risk from coronavirus has been raised to 'high' in the UK, with some elderly and vulnerable people in Suffolk reducing their contact with others to protect themselves.

But Ruby and Kit Porritt, aged 12 and 10 respectively, have been questioning the panic - and asking what they can do to help.

So the pair, who live in Woodbridge with their mum Ellen Widdup and brother Zeb, aged four, have created posters and flyers entitled: 'Do you need our help?' which they have distributed to neighbours.

It reads: 'Everyone is getting very worried about coronavirus and it's a pretty scary time!

Pretty proud of my kids today who asked me to help them reach out to our neighbours and came up with this gorgeous idea all on their own! Far better than bulk buying bog roll! #coronaUK #ukcoronavirus #dosomethingtohelp #COVID19 #timetocometogether #kindnessiscontagious #BeKind pic.twitter.com/WcBZBs5RmG — Ellen Widdup (@EllenWiddup) March 14, 2020

'We wanted to introduce ourselves to our neighbours and offer to help you if you get sick or have to self-isolate - which could make you feel very lonely and sad!'

MORE: Coronavirus latest - All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Services advertised in the letter, free of charge, include offers to walk the dog, go to the shops, leave food on the doorstep or send letters and drawings to cheer people up.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Widdup, who has created a WhatsApp group for all 70 houses in her street to join, said: 'They were asking me why everyone was stockpiling tins of tomatoes and toilet rolls and that it would be better to share everything.

'They then got worried about all the people in our street - many of which are elderly - who might miss out because shop shelves were emptying.

'We only moved in just before Christmas so we don't know our neighbours that well.

'This has really brought so many people together and now people are introducing themselves to each other and making plans. It's grown into something really special.'

The mum of three said that Ruby and Kit designed all the posters and wrote all of the words themselves.

'I'm very proud of them,' she said.

'This isn't a time to think about survival of the fittest, stockpiling and shutting out the world.

'If anything, this is a time for communities to come together and support each other.'

MORE: Suffolk Coronavirus updates Facebook group