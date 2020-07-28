E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Bradley Smith is a legend!’ - the lockdown hero who has kept Suffolk town going through Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 July 2020

Bradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury has been chosen as one of our 'Community Heroes'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury has been chosen as one of our 'Community Heroes'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted to many of us the importance of looking after each other and helping our communities as much as we can in a time of crisis.

Community Warden Bradley Smith dealing with a fallen tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCommunity Warden Bradley Smith dealing with a fallen tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It made us appreciate our family and friends and made us think that little bit more about our fellow neighbour - people within our own community who may have needed extra help.

Many people have been touted as heroes during Covid-19 - and Sudbury Community Warden Bradley Smith is one of them.

Mr Smith has worked as a warden for 12 years and has become a valued and much-loved part of the community over the years.

His efforts in helping the residents of Sudbury and Great Cornard during lockdown is well known throughout the town with many people citing his enthusiasm, encouragement and happy nature with helping them get through quarantine.

Bradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From delivering essential food parcels to the vulnerable, holding competitions to keep children entertained and birthday surprise ‘drop-offs’ to keeping public areas safe and clean as well as all the hard work involved with incorporating social distancing measures around the town - Mr Smith has played a key role in helping his community through the trials and tribulations of the coronavirus crisis.

MORE: Hop to it! How a community team made food deliveries fun

He said: “I was working at The Delphi in Sudbury and soon realised that working indoors wasn’t for me so I applied for this job and never looked back - each and every day has been different.

“I love the town I live in and have lived in Sudbury all my life - growing up in Sudbury, the community is the people and are the heart of the community.

Lisa Cornell from Westons Bakery with Bradley Smith Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLisa Cornell from Westons Bakery with Bradley Smith Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“No matter who I work with or come into contact with, everyone is always lovely and Sudbury is like having a big extended family. There’s always someone to turn to.

You may also want to watch:

“When I found out that I was being honoured as a community hero I was deeply touched.”

MORE: Anger as ‘Barry’ graffiti ‘wastes time and resources’

Rachel Price, town manager for Sudbury Town Council, said: “I honestly believe the past few months during this crisis would’ve been a whole lot harder on Sudbury had Bradley and the team of community wardens not been around.

“Bradley is the true embodiment of Sudbury’s community spirit. Most recently, his unwavering support for our community and local businesses has highlighted his true love for Sudbury and Sudburians.

“With Bradley at the helm and the immeasurable support of over 165 local volunteers, our ‘Crisis Coordinators’ and generous local groups and businesses; the Sudbury Community Network has been a well-oiled machine throughout the Covid-19 crisis, ensuring over 200 local people in need have received essential support in these challenging times.

“All the while, Bradley has been carrying out all his normal duties coordinating, supporting, scrubbing, trimming, painting, negotiating, and generally keeping Sudbury safe and looking beautiful. Brad doesn’t just do what is expected or necessary, he always goes above and beyond and anyone who has recently received a doorstep surprise or prize during lockdown will know that he puts smiles on faces every day.

“A true community hero not only plays their part, but inspires others to play theirs, Bradley does this. I’m proud to work alongside someone so inspirational and hard working and think we should all just ‘be more Bradley’.”

MORE: 10-year-old Logan joins community wardens team

Residents have also shown their support for their community warden with many people quick to praise Mr Smith’s tireless and selfless efforts. Facebook comments came flooding in to the Sudbury Community Watch page when asked about Mr Smith and the community wardens.

Laura Carolyn commented: “We can’t thank Bradley and his team enough! They have kept the town’s spirits up all through lockdown with competitions for the children, making important deliveries for the vulnerable and keeping us and our town safe.”

Lisa Cornell from Weston’s Bakery in Sudbury, said: “Bradley and his team have been wonderful. And a pleasure to see when they come into Westons Bakery - always happy to help and always cheerful. The town is very fortunate to have such great wardens who go above and beyond to help.”

Penny Wilby, owner of business website ‘thebestofSudbury’ said: “Bradley Smith is a legend! We’re so lucky to have him and his team of community wardens. I propose an annual ‘Bradley Smith Day’ with street parties and a day off work.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man denies burgling cottage in seaside village

Antony Doy appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Permanent Covid-19 memorial built from painted pebbles in Suffolk village

Sandee Sledmere and volunteers by the Otley pebble memorial Picture: SANDEE SLEDMERE

Closures of busy Ipswich roads postponed

The mini roundabout of Nacton Road, Landseer Road and Rands Way. All three roads are due to be resurfaced, but this has now been delayed. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘Bradley Smith is a legend!’ - the lockdown hero who has kept Suffolk town going through Covid-19

Bradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury has been chosen as one of our 'Community Heroes'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Signing a striker is Lambert’s top priority... Here are 11 that he might consider

Armand Gnaduillet, Danny Graham and Collin Quaner are all free agents. Photos: PA/Archant