‘Bradley Smith is a legend!’ - the lockdown hero who has kept Suffolk town going through Covid-19

Bradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury has been chosen as one of our 'Community Heroes'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted to many of us the importance of looking after each other and helping our communities as much as we can in a time of crisis.

Community Warden Bradley Smith dealing with a fallen tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Community Warden Bradley Smith dealing with a fallen tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It made us appreciate our family and friends and made us think that little bit more about our fellow neighbour - people within our own community who may have needed extra help.

Many people have been touted as heroes during Covid-19 - and Sudbury Community Warden Bradley Smith is one of them.

Mr Smith has worked as a warden for 12 years and has become a valued and much-loved part of the community over the years.

His efforts in helping the residents of Sudbury and Great Cornard during lockdown is well known throughout the town with many people citing his enthusiasm, encouragement and happy nature with helping them get through quarantine.

Bradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bradley Smith, Supervisor/Manager of the Community Wardens Team in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From delivering essential food parcels to the vulnerable, holding competitions to keep children entertained and birthday surprise ‘drop-offs’ to keeping public areas safe and clean as well as all the hard work involved with incorporating social distancing measures around the town - Mr Smith has played a key role in helping his community through the trials and tribulations of the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “I was working at The Delphi in Sudbury and soon realised that working indoors wasn’t for me so I applied for this job and never looked back - each and every day has been different.

“I love the town I live in and have lived in Sudbury all my life - growing up in Sudbury, the community is the people and are the heart of the community.

Lisa Cornell from Westons Bakery with Bradley Smith Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lisa Cornell from Westons Bakery with Bradley Smith Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“No matter who I work with or come into contact with, everyone is always lovely and Sudbury is like having a big extended family. There’s always someone to turn to.

“When I found out that I was being honoured as a community hero I was deeply touched.”

Rachel Price, town manager for Sudbury Town Council, said: “I honestly believe the past few months during this crisis would’ve been a whole lot harder on Sudbury had Bradley and the team of community wardens not been around.

“Bradley is the true embodiment of Sudbury’s community spirit. Most recently, his unwavering support for our community and local businesses has highlighted his true love for Sudbury and Sudburians.

“With Bradley at the helm and the immeasurable support of over 165 local volunteers, our ‘Crisis Coordinators’ and generous local groups and businesses; the Sudbury Community Network has been a well-oiled machine throughout the Covid-19 crisis, ensuring over 200 local people in need have received essential support in these challenging times.

“All the while, Bradley has been carrying out all his normal duties coordinating, supporting, scrubbing, trimming, painting, negotiating, and generally keeping Sudbury safe and looking beautiful. Brad doesn’t just do what is expected or necessary, he always goes above and beyond and anyone who has recently received a doorstep surprise or prize during lockdown will know that he puts smiles on faces every day.

“A true community hero not only plays their part, but inspires others to play theirs, Bradley does this. I’m proud to work alongside someone so inspirational and hard working and think we should all just ‘be more Bradley’.”

Residents have also shown their support for their community warden with many people quick to praise Mr Smith’s tireless and selfless efforts. Facebook comments came flooding in to the Sudbury Community Watch page when asked about Mr Smith and the community wardens.

Laura Carolyn commented: “We can’t thank Bradley and his team enough! They have kept the town’s spirits up all through lockdown with competitions for the children, making important deliveries for the vulnerable and keeping us and our town safe.”

Lisa Cornell from Weston’s Bakery in Sudbury, said: “Bradley and his team have been wonderful. And a pleasure to see when they come into Westons Bakery - always happy to help and always cheerful. The town is very fortunate to have such great wardens who go above and beyond to help.”

Penny Wilby, owner of business website ‘thebestofSudbury’ said: “Bradley Smith is a legend! We’re so lucky to have him and his team of community wardens. I propose an annual ‘Bradley Smith Day’ with street parties and a day off work.”