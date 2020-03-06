E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk primary school forced to close to pupils

PUBLISHED: 10:39 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 06 March 2020

Hollesley Primary School in Hollesley has been closed for the day. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A primary school in Suffolk remains closed today because a lack of hot water means children would be unable to properly wash their hands - at a time when the country is on high alert over coronavirus.

The heating and hot water system at Hollesley Primary School, in School Lane, Hollesley, went down last night, leading to concerns about hygiene.

Staff were worried children would not be able to wash their hands - and hand washing is the single biggest way we can protect ourselves against the spread of the virus, according to health officials.

A decision was made last night to close the school for the day to protect pupils, staff and their families.

The closure was announced on Facebook last night.

The post read: "We apologise for the inconvenience, however in this uncertain time with coronavirus and children being unable to adequately wash their hands, we have decided this is the only option until the situation can be resolved."

There have been eight confirmed coronavirus cases in the East of England, including one in Essex, and 115 in the UK. One person has died from the virus in England.

