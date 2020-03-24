West Suffolk College produces some animal magic for home schoolers

West Suffolk College will be providing school children learning from home with a guided tour of their animal centre on Facebook Live Photo: West Suffolk College Archant

As many parents are trying to home school their children during the Coronavirus isolation staff and students at West Suffolk College have decided they are able to step in and offer some ‘Animal Magic’ to those home school lessons.

On Wednesday March 25 at 11am the West Suffolk College Animal Studies Department will be running a Facebook Live session, showcasing their Animal Centre and introducing some of the 160 animals that are housed within it.

This web broadcast is open to everyone, whether you’re home schooling your children or you’re wanting a break from working at home. This will be broadcast live directly from the West Suffolk College - Animal Studies page: www.facebook.com/wscanimalstudies

A spokesperson for the College said: “The Animal Studies department want to support those who are home schooling their children and those who need a break from working at home. We want to put a smile on people’s faces. Anyone wanting to ask question just ask away on the live video.”