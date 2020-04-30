Ten more coronavirus related deaths reported at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex

Ten more deaths have been reported across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ten coronavirus related deaths have been reported at hospitals in our region this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The deaths were reported in the data issued by NHS England on a daily basis.

Six these deaths were reported by ESNEFT which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that three patients, two in their 80s and one in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Three patients, one in their 90s and two in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. “They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

A further four deaths were announced by West Suffolk Hospital.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.