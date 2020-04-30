E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ten more coronavirus related deaths reported at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:58 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 30 April 2020

Ten more deaths have been reported across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ten more deaths have been reported across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ten coronavirus related deaths have been reported at hospitals in our region this afternoon.

The deaths were reported in the data issued by NHS England on a daily basis.

Six these deaths were reported by ESNEFT which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that three patients, two in their 80s and one in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Three patients, one in their 90s and two in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. “They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

A further four deaths were announced by West Suffolk Hospital.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family left homeless after devastating fire destroys house

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Braintree Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE

Ten more coronavirus related deaths reported at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex

Ten more deaths have been reported across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We are reopening’ – Wetherspoons boss bids to break lockdown

The Cricketers in Crown Street, Ipswich, is one of the several JD Wetherspoon pubs across Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Michael Palin launches celebrity interview stream for Riverside cinema

Michael Palin at the Riverside cinema with Stuart Saunders and Neil McGlone during Film Feast festival in 2018. The interview is being streamed on the cinema's YouTube channel. Photo: Village Green Pictures

‘I was convinced there was a story to unearth’

16 Lower Brook Street, the birthplace of Mabel Pretty (née Paul) Picture: Julia Barrett
Drive 24