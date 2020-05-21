No new coronavirus deaths in Suffolk as ESNEFT confirm five deaths in Colchester

All five deaths came from Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME Archant

Five more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by hospital trusts in Suffolk and north Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All five deaths were reported by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

It was not initially clear at which hospitals the five patients died but ESNEFT later confirmed that all five deaths were in Colchester.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said:“We can confirm that five patients, one in their 90s, three in their 80s and one in their 70s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. “The patient had tested positive for COVID-19.”

No new deaths were reported at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Nationally 2,615 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 250,908.

The UK death toll now stands at 36,042, an increase of 338 on the previous day’s figures.