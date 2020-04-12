E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Another seven coronavirus-related deaths at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:33 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 12 April 2020

Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

Archant

Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals have confirmed a further seven patients have died in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that two patients, one in their 80s, and one in their 60s, both of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Three patients, one in their 90s, and two in their 80s, who all had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.”

MORE: All the latest news on coronavirus

Mr Hulme confirmed that all five patients tested positive for COVID-19 and said his thoughts and condolences remained with the families of the victims.

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUMEColchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Nick Jenkins, medical director for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that two patients, both in their 80s and with underlying health conditions, have passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.”

Mr Jenkins also confirmed that the patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and added: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with these patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

JOIN the Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group

There have been 13 deaths more announced in the last 24 hours at the Mid Essex Hospital, one at the Essex Partnership University Hospital and another three at the James Paget Hospital in Norfolk.

West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA WireWest Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

The latest nationwide government figures on coronavirus have been announced and Suffolk and the East of England have more cases.

In Suffolk there are now 422, an increase of 27 in 24 hours, and in the East of England there are 5,651, an increase of 349.

In Essex another 87 cases have been record, taking the total up to 1,418.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Another seven coronavirus-related deaths at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Ipswich Hospital

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Easter joy as rare quad lambs are born on small farm owned by A&E nurse

Emma the ewe with her four newborn lambs at Kenton, near Stowmarket Picture: TIM DENTON-CARDEW

Nationwide coronavirus-related death toll breaks 10,000

The latest government statistics have been released. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Radical project could create new beach hut sites at resort

Some of the 55 huts stranded on Felixstowe prom since losing their beach sites due to erosion Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL
Drive 24