Another seven coronavirus-related deaths at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
PUBLISHED: 15:33 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 12 April 2020
Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals have confirmed a further seven patients have died in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus.
Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that two patients, one in their 80s, and one in their 60s, both of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.
“Three patients, one in their 90s, and two in their 80s, who all had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.”
Mr Hulme confirmed that all five patients tested positive for COVID-19 and said his thoughts and condolences remained with the families of the victims.
Nick Jenkins, medical director for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that two patients, both in their 80s and with underlying health conditions, have passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.”
Mr Jenkins also confirmed that the patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and added: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with these patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”
There have been 13 deaths more announced in the last 24 hours at the Mid Essex Hospital, one at the Essex Partnership University Hospital and another three at the James Paget Hospital in Norfolk.
The latest nationwide government figures on coronavirus have been announced and Suffolk and the East of England have more cases.
In Suffolk there are now 422, an increase of 27 in 24 hours, and in the East of England there are 5,651, an increase of 349.
In Essex another 87 cases have been record, taking the total up to 1,418.
