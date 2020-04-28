E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

One in three care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:10 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 28 April 2020

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

More than 50 people have died from coronavirus-related infections in Suffolk’s care homes, according to new figures.

Nearly a third (32%) of all deaths at the county’s care homes in the two weeks to April 24 were linked to Covid-19, new Care Quality Commission (CQC) data reveals.

It says 58 deaths of care home residents were related to the coronavirus, with 182 dying in total.

MORE: Daughter’s fight for answers after ‘gentle, caring’ dad dies of coronavirus

That’s compared with 79 Covid-19 related deaths in Essex care homes, and 31 in Norfolk.

The CQC figures begin from April 10, the day it started collecting data from care homes on whether a death was linked to a suspected or confirmed coronavirus case.

This step was taken in a bid to paint a clearer picture of the death toll.

It is important to note the ONS’ figures report deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, while the CQC notifications rely on providers stating whether the virus was suspected or confirmed.

Kate Terroni, the CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care, said: “Every death in today’s figures represents an individual tragedy for those who have lost a loved one – and for those who cared for them.  

“We will continue to support care home managers as they do everything they can to keep people safe, but it is clear that more support is needed, from every part of the system, as social care staff go to extraordinary lengths to protect those in their care.”

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news in your area

The new source of data comes alongside the Office for National Statistics (ONS)’s weekly release, which records the number of coronavirus-related deaths occurring outside hospital.

Up to April 17 (registered up to April 25) the ONS said there were 26 such deaths in Suffolk.

Of these:

- 18 took place in care homes

- Seven were in private homes

- One happened elsewhere

The equivalent figure for hospital deaths over this period is 129.

MORE: Care homes ‘doing everything they can in upsetting times’

This afternoon, Suffolk County Council is expected to issue an update on the number of suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

Last week, the authority said it was aware of at least 50 virus-related cases in care homes.

• Join our coronavirus Facebook group and sign up for our newsletter for the latest updates where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One in three care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Suffolk

Dozens of people have died with Covid-19 in Suffolk care homes (stock image) Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

Earliest date on which football could return revealed

June 6 is said to be the earliest date on which EFL football could return. Picture: MARK HEATH

No end to lockdown yet as reports of ‘exit strategy’ played down

There has been widespread debate about when the lockdown might end - but the government has suggsted no exit strategy will be published this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m very worried’ - fears of coronavirus-related illness in children

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has spoken of his fears of a new type of illness affecting children. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Man spits at officer after being arrested on suspicion of two arson attacks

A man has been arrested after two incidents of arson in Clacton this morning. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24