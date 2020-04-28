One in three care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Suffolk

More than 50 people have died from coronavirus-related infections in Suffolk’s care homes, according to new figures.

Nearly a third (32%) of all deaths at the county’s care homes in the two weeks to April 24 were linked to Covid-19, new Care Quality Commission (CQC) data reveals.

It says 58 deaths of care home residents were related to the coronavirus, with 182 dying in total.

That’s compared with 79 Covid-19 related deaths in Essex care homes, and 31 in Norfolk.

The CQC figures begin from April 10, the day it started collecting data from care homes on whether a death was linked to a suspected or confirmed coronavirus case.

This step was taken in a bid to paint a clearer picture of the death toll.

It is important to note the ONS’ figures report deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, while the CQC notifications rely on providers stating whether the virus was suspected or confirmed.

Kate Terroni, the CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care, said: “Every death in today’s figures represents an individual tragedy for those who have lost a loved one – and for those who cared for them.

“We will continue to support care home managers as they do everything they can to keep people safe, but it is clear that more support is needed, from every part of the system, as social care staff go to extraordinary lengths to protect those in their care.”

The new source of data comes alongside the Office for National Statistics (ONS)’s weekly release, which records the number of coronavirus-related deaths occurring outside hospital.

Up to April 17 (registered up to April 25) the ONS said there were 26 such deaths in Suffolk.

Of these:

- 18 took place in care homes

- Seven were in private homes

- One happened elsewhere

The equivalent figure for hospital deaths over this period is 129.

This afternoon, Suffolk County Council is expected to issue an update on the number of suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

Last week, the authority said it was aware of at least 50 virus-related cases in care homes.

