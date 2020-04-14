17 more coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Suffolk and north Essex

The nationwide coronavirus-related death toll passed 10,000 yesterday. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A further 17 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex.

It has been confirmed today that 16 people have died at Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals after contracting COVID-19.

It was also announced that one patient died at West Suffolk Hospital having contracted coronavirus meaning a total of 137 people have now died in the region.

The new figures come as the government confirmed 778 people died across the UK having tested positive for the virus, with the total number of deaths now siting at 12,107.

A further 5,252 people tested positive for the virus meaning that 93,873 people have now had coronavirus in the UK.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

The government is expected to extend the lockdown measures which currently limit the movement of the public in the UK later this week.

The initial three week period suggested by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to conclude this week, however it is expected to continue.