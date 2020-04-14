17 more coronavirus related deaths confirmed in Suffolk and north Essex
PUBLISHED: 15:19 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 14 April 2020
A further 17 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex.
It has been confirmed today that 16 people have died at Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals after contracting COVID-19.
It was also announced that one patient died at West Suffolk Hospital having contracted coronavirus meaning a total of 137 people have now died in the region.
MORE: Sign up to our coronavirus newsletter here
The new figures come as the government confirmed 778 people died across the UK having tested positive for the virus, with the total number of deaths now siting at 12,107.
A further 5,252 people tested positive for the virus meaning that 93,873 people have now had coronavirus in the UK.
Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.
MORE: Join our coronavirus Facebook page here
The government is expected to extend the lockdown measures which currently limit the movement of the public in the UK later this week.
The initial three week period suggested by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to conclude this week, however it is expected to continue.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.