Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:37 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:56 23 March 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 22 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Four more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Suffolk, with neighbouring Essex also seeing a rise.

The rise – confirmed by Public Health England – sees the number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the county climb to 22 as of 9am Monday, March 23.

Other than one confirmed case at West Suffolk Hospital, the identity of other cases and where they are being treated is not known at this time.

MORE: Follow our coronavirus coverage here

In the area governed by Essex County Council, 67 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus, in addition to a further 21 cases in Southend and Thurrock combined.

Nationwide, 6,650 people have tested positive for the virus – a rise of 967 compared to Sunday.

MORE: Second person dies in Essex after contracting coronavirus

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

Sadly, 335 people have died in the UK after contracting the virus.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest Suffolk coronavirus updates

