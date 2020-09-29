Coronavirus infection rates fall in most areas of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection data released by the government shows a further fall in cases in parts of Suffolk – despite escalating numbers elsewhere.

In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to September 26 was 50, compared to 60 in the previous week.

This meant the infection rate for Suffolk dropped from 7.88 per 100,000 last week, to 6.57 this week.

Districts in Suffolk remained split in terms of the changes in infection numbers, with Babergh, Ipswich and West Suffolk all showing a reduction in case numbers.

However, in East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk, there were small increases in case numbers.

In north Essex, there were rising numbers in Braintree and Tendring but figures in Colchester dropped.

Overall, the number of cases reported for the whole of Essex grew from 225 to 318 with cases up to 21.32 per 100,000 from 15.11.

Data from the past week is updated in line with the latest figures.

