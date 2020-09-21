Latest coronavirus infection rates show continued fall in Suffolk

Infection rates in Suffolk are continuing to drop, according to new data Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

New data shows that recorded coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are continuing to drop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Suffolk the number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to September 18 was 40, compared to 77 in the previous week.

This meant the infection rate for Suffolk dropped further from 10.11 per 100,000 last week to just 5.25 this week.

In terms of local authorities, all districts in Suffolk showed a drop in the number of cases per 100,000 compared to the previous week. The most notable drops in cases were in Ipswich and West Suffolk.

It was a different story in north Essex, however, where Braintree, Colchester and Tendring all showed a rise in cases compared to the previous week.

Overall, the number of cases reported in north Essex grew slightly from 163 to 174, with cases slightly up to 11.68 per 100,000 compared to 10.95 in the previous week.

MORE: Nation at ‘tipping point’ - but can Suffolk avoid a second lockdown?