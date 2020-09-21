E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Latest coronavirus infection rates show continued fall in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:24 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 21 September 2020

Infection rates in Suffolk are continuing to drop, according to new data Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

New data shows that recorded coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are continuing to drop.

In Suffolk the number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to September 18 was 40, compared to 77 in the previous week.

This meant the infection rate for Suffolk dropped further from 10.11 per 100,000 last week to just 5.25 this week.

In terms of local authorities, all districts in Suffolk showed a drop in the number of cases per 100,000 compared to the previous week. The most notable drops in cases were in Ipswich and West Suffolk.

It was a different story in north Essex, however, where Braintree, Colchester and Tendring all showed a rise in cases compared to the previous week.

Overall, the number of cases reported in north Essex grew slightly from 163 to 174, with cases slightly up to 11.68 per 100,000 compared to 10.95 in the previous week.

