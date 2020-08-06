Coronavirus infection rate drops in almost all areas of Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate has decreased in almost all areas of Suffolk, government figures have revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The coronavirus infection rate has decreased in almost all local authority areas in Suffolk – with the number of new cases more than halving.

According to the latest data released by Public Health England, some areas of the county saw their coronavirus rate decrease by more than three times in the seven days to August 3, with the number of new positive tests in the county standing at only 14 – compared to 34 the week prior.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Ipswich saw the highest decrease in the county with its infection rate dropping 66% from 6.6 to 2.2 – representing three new positive test results compared to nine for the week prior.

Mid Suffolk also saw a similar decrease, having recorded a rate of 2.9 the previous week to now reporting zero new cases. West Suffolk also dropped from 3.4 to 1.1, a decrease from six to two cases.

Elsewhere, East Suffolk, which had reported the highest number of new cases in the county in the previous figures at 12, saw its infection rate drop from 4.8 to 2, representing five new cases.

Babergh however remained the same at 4.3 after another four people contracted the virus.

In north Essex, the rate in Colchester dropped from 5.1 to 2.1, while Tendring’s figure lowered from 8.2 to 4.8. Nationally, high risk areas Blackburn and Darwen and Leicester both saw decreases in their infection rates.

The news comes after it was revealed Suffolk had reported its first week with no coronavirus-related deaths since March, with 558 people having died after testing positive for the disease locally. Of those people, 349 were in hospitals and 186 in care homes.

With warm weather set to bring more people to beaches in Suffolk, the county’s leading health experts are still urging vigilance among the public to ensure a spike in virus cases is averted.

Speaking earlier this week about death figures, Suffolk Resilience Forum director Stuart Keeble said: “This latest data is encouraging, but Suffolk will only continue to head in the right direction if we keep following the guidance. The virus is still out there, we do see new cases and anyone can become infected.

“But we can continue to stop it spreading if we keep washing hands regularly, keep social distancing, wear a face mask when required and get tested if you feel unwell.”