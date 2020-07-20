E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

PUBLISHED: 13:16 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 20 July 2020

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

The rate of coronavirus infection in Suffolk has fallen to its lowest level since before the lockdown, according to new public health data.

Public Health England has published updated numbers using two types of data, Pillar 1 – tests carried out in hospitals – and Pillar 2 – tests covering the wider population, including results from the Copdock Park and Ride centre.

The new figures show there were 11 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Suffolk in the week up to Sunday, July 12, down from 18 the week before.

It means there were 1.3 positive tests per 100,000 people – down from 1.7 the previous week. This brought the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Suffolk to 2,632.

MORE: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

Two weeks ago, PHE published figures which stated Suffolk had recorded 0.9 positive cases per 100,000 people in the week leading up to June 28.

However, they have since revised this figure to 1.45 positive tests per 100,000 people, meaning the all-time lowest infection rate since the start of the pandemic was actually recorded in the week to July 12.

Suffolk was the 139th lowest out of 150 council areas in England for infections in the week up to July 12, which marked two weeks after pubs and restaurants re-opened their doors.

As a comparison, nearby Norfolk was in the bottom five, with 0.8 positive tests per 100,000 people.

Essex recorded a higher infection rate, with 4.5 positive cases per 100,000 people. The county is currently ranked 54th out of 150 council areas in England.

Leicester, where authorities have enforced a local lockdown, still has the highest rate of infection in England with 101.4 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Blackburn comes in second with 47 positive tests per 100,000 people.

MORE: Calls for inquiry after hundreds of patients sent to care homes without coronavirus tests

