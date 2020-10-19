Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in most Suffolk districts
PUBLISHED: 16:55 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 19 October 2020
The latest Government data has shown splits between districts in Suffolk and north Essex.
The data compares the number of cases per 100,000 of the population from October 16 to the data from October 9.
Stats from the past three days are excluded as they are likely to be revised.
The figures showed that every district bar one showed increases in the infection rate in the past week.
The one exception to the rule was East Suffolk which saw a small drop, although 13 new cases were confirmed there last Friday.
The largest number of new cases was in West Suffolk, which saw 14 new confirmed cases, on October 16.
Over the border in north Essex, where tier two restrictions are in place, there was a similar split between districts with rises in Braintree and Colchester.
Cases per 100,000 had dropped, however, in Uttlesford, Tendring and Maldon.
