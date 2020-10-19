E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in most Suffolk districts

PUBLISHED: 16:55 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 19 October 2020

Coronavirus infection data for Suffolk has been released (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection data for Suffolk has been released (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The latest Government data has shown splits between districts in Suffolk and north Essex.

The data compares the number of cases per 100,000 of the population from October 16 to the data from October 9.

Stats from the past three days are excluded as they are likely to be revised.

The figures showed that every district bar one showed increases in the infection rate in the past week.

The one exception to the rule was East Suffolk which saw a small drop, although 13 new cases were confirmed there last Friday.

The largest number of new cases was in West Suffolk, which saw 14 new confirmed cases, on October 16.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 95 children self-isolating after coronavirus cases at Ipswich primary school

Over the border in north Essex, where tier two restrictions are in place, there was a similar split between districts with rises in Braintree and Colchester.

Cases per 100,000 had dropped, however, in Uttlesford, Tendring and Maldon.

MORE: Popular pub and takeaway closes for good due to Covid-19 crisis

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lambert voices lockdown fears as Ipswich Town await coronavirus results ahead of Doncaster trip

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson was sent for a Covid-19 test after showing symptoms last Friday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Gun dealer and son denied bail on illegal firearms charges

An officer outside the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

‘Terrible it’s come to this’: Popular pub and takeaway closes for good due to Covid-19 crisis

The Manor House, Wortham, which is closing due to Covid-19. Picture: Google Street View

Reality TV show featuring former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer plunged into chaos as celebs quit

Ipswich Town product Kieron Dyer is set to appear on SAS: Who Dares Wins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight Prezzo restaurants reopen – with another reopening soon

Prezzo in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has already reopened for bookings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN