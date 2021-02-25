Published: 7:21 PM February 25, 2021

Coronavirus infection rates have risen in two districts in Suffolk and Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Some districts in Suffolk and north Essex have seen very slight increases in their coronavirus infection rates.

The latest data compares the seven days to February 14 with the seven days to February 21.

The last four days are not included because the data is not considered complete.

In Suffolk, Mid Suffolk showed a very small increase in the infection rate from 37.5 cases per 100,000 to 40.4 cases per 100,000.

Despite this slight increase the district has the lowest number of cases in the county.

All other Suffolk districts have shown a decrease in case rates the largest of which was in East Suffolk.

Here the case rate went from 79 cases per 100,000 to 51.3 cases per 100,000.

Over the border in Essex there was also an increase in the infection rates in Colchester.

In Colchester, the cases rate went from 88.9 cases per 100,000 to 102.2 cases per 100,000.

All other districts showed a decrease in cases, the largest of which was in Tendring.

Here, the cases rate went from 184.9 cases per 100,000 to 113.3 cases per 100,000.