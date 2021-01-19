Infection rates continue to tumble across Suffolk and Essex
Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have continued to fall to their lowest level in weeks.
New data has been released which covers the seven days to January 15 and compares them with the seven days to January 8.
The last four days are not included as the data is not thought to be complete enough.
The statistics show that the number of cases continued to drop across the county.
The largest drop was in Babergh where cases went from 603 per 100,000 to 405.3 cases per 100,000 over the course of a week.
Ipswich continues to have the highest infection rate at 547.1 cases per 100,000 but even here there was a drop from 734.8 cases per 100,000 the previous week.
Over the border in Essex the infection rate almost dropped by a half in a week from 1015 cases per 100,000 to 554.5 cases per 100,000.
There were also large drops in Tendring and Colchester.