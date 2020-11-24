Covid rate continues fall across most of Suffolk and north Essex

A majority of areas in England (269 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Cases of coronavirus are continuing to fall across all areas of Suffolk, excluding Ipswich, where infections remain on the rise, according to the latest Public Health statistics.

Babergh reported 125 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to November 20 – down from 174.9 per 100,000 in the week before November 13.

The weekly infection rate had previously doubled in just one week, from 89.1 in the week to November 4 to 189.1 in the week to November 11, with outbreaks at a care home and school in Hadleigh thought to have been the cause of the spike.

Mid Suffolk has the second lowest Covid rate in the country, with 56.8 cases per 100,000 people.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 645 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week to November 20.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Cases have gone from 84.7 to 134.4 per 100,000 in Ipswich.

East Suffolk and West Suffolk both reported falls – from 87.8 to 68.5 in East Suffolk and from 66.5 to 64.8 in West Suffolk.

A majority of areas in England (269 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 810 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20 – the equivalent of 539.7 cases per 100,000 people – down from 590.3 in the seven days to November 13.

Hull has the second highest rate, down from 760.6 to 529.3, with 1,375 new cases.

In north Essex, there were falls in the rate of cases in Colchester, Maldon and Uttlesford, while rises were recorded in Braintree and Tendring.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that each area of England will be put into one of three tiers after lockdown ends of December 2, with each tier having a different level of restrictions.