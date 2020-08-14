Coronavirus infection rate rises in Suffolk as 29 new cases reported

Suffolk recorded 29 new coronavirus cases in the week to August 9, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The rate of Covid-19 infection has risen slightly in Suffolk, according to the latest weekly figures, with West Suffolk recording the biggest increase.

A sign reminding people to socially distance and wear a mask Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A sign reminding people to socially distance and wear a mask Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Public Health England figures published on Friday reveal there were 3.6 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people in Suffolk for the seven days to August 9.

In that time, 29 people tested positive for the virus, up from 18 the previous week and an infection rate of two per 100,000 people.

With 12 positive tests, West Suffolk recorded the highest infection rate in the county in the week to August 9, the equivalent of 6.7 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people.

That’s up from just three coronavirus infections recorded the previous week (1.7 per 100,000), in the seven days to August 2.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk also recorded increases, going from four cases to six (4.3 to 6.5) and one case to five (1.0 to 5.0), respectively.

Suffolk’s county town recorded four positive tests in that time, down from five the previous week. Rates of infection fell from 3.7 per 100,000 people to 2.9.

East Suffolk recorded the lowest rate of infection in the whole county in the week to August 9, with 0.8 per 100,000 people, with positive cases falling from five to 2.

Tendring, in north Essex where public health chiefs warned of the first signs of a spike last month, saw cases fall from six to five.

The infection rate across Suffolk as a whole remains among the lowest levels in the country. Essex and Norfolk recorded lower infection rates than Suffolk but only by a fraction, with the neighbouring counties recording rates of 3.1 per 100,000 and 3.4 per 100,000 respectively.

Suffolk is ranked 112th lowest out of 150 local authorities for the rate of infection.

To put the numbers into context, the northern district of Oldham recorded the highest rate of coronavirus infection in England for the week to August 9, with 104.6 infections per 100,000 people. In that time, 248 people tested positive for Covid-19.

This afternoon, the Government announced lockdown restrictions in Oldham and other northern areas would continue.

As more measures are lifted this weekend, with the re-opening of bowling alleys and soft play centres, public health chiefs in Suffolk and across the country are continuing to advise people to maintain social distancing.

Stuart Keeble, director of Public Health Suffolk, said previously that coronavirus is still a “real and deadly threat” and that people cannot be complacent.

