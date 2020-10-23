Latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex revealed

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed by the government.

Covid-19 cases in Suffolk remain lower than the threshold required for the county to be placed under harsher measures, with no districts reporting an infection rate higher than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

In the week up to October 20, West Suffolk’s infection rate was the highest in the county at 77.08 cases per 100,000 people, closely followed by Ipswich at 75.23.

The figure for Babergh is 58.67, East Suffolk’s rate is 48.5 and Mid Suffolk’s is 59.68.

Essex has been placed under tier two restrictions in a bid to combat a rising infection rate in the county.

Tendring’s infection rate was 105.08 cases per 100,000 people, with Colchester not far behind at 101.69.

Braintree is fairing slightly better when compared to its neighbours with an infection rate of 60.94 cases per 100,000 of the population.

