Covid infection rates rise in two parts of Suffolk - Ipswich sees slight decline

The government has released the latest coronavirus infection rates Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Two parts of Suffolk have seen a rise in their weekly coronavirus case rates after 535 new cases were confirmed county-wide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to the latest Public Health England data, made available by the government, Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk saw a rise in case rates per 100,000 people in the week from November 26 to December 3.

In Mid Suffolk - which has consistently appeared at the bottom of national rankings alongside Tier 1 areas Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and the Isle of Wight - saw 48 new cases, taking its rate up to 46.2 per 100,000.

In the previous week, in which 39 cases were recorded, its rate stood at 37.5 per 100,000.

Likewise in West Suffolk, the rate rose from 34.6 per 100,000 to 51.4 per 100,000. In that week, 92 cases were recorded, in comparison to 62 the week prior.

Both areas still remain by far among the lowest in the country despite the rises, however.

In Ipswich, the rate slightly decreased from 142.4 per 100,000 to 137.3 per 100,000.

In that week, the borough recorded 188 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, while the previous week saw 195 people test positive.

Elsewhere in the county, East Suffolk’s figure decreased from 61.7 per 100,000 to 52.1 per 100,000 after the authority recorded 24 less cases than the week prior, at 130.

Babergh, where an outbreak in Hadleigh had been behind a rapid rise in case rates, too saw a decrease in its case rate.

In the seven days to December 3, the rate dropped from 92.4 per 100,000 to 83.7 per 100,000.

The authority recorded 77 cases in that week, compared to 85 in the week ending November 26.

Across the border in Essex, Maldon saw its figure almost double from 58.5 per 100,000 to 115.5 per 100,000.

The mid-Essex authority recorded 75 new cases compared to 38 the week prior.

Elsewhere, Uttlesford’s figure rose from 80 per 100,000 to 92 per 100,000. Colchester’s rose from 67.3 per 100,000 to 89.4 per 100,000.

Tendring’s figure grew from 55.3 per 100,000 to 69.6 per 100,000, while Braintree’s figure declined from 120.6 per 100,000, to 107.5 per 100,000.

Nationally, England’s case rate stands at 148.8 per 100,000 – down from 162.5 per 100,000.